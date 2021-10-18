-
On Feb. 18, Dover Police arrested a 45-year-old man for Possession of a Destructive Weapon— specifically, an AR-15 outfitted with a bump stock attachment…
-
State officials say residents have just a couple of days to turn in firearm-modifying devices that are becoming illegal to possess.Possession of bump…
-
Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. One survivor from Delaware is reflecting on how it has transformed her life…
-
Legislation banning bump stocks and similar devices that make guns fire faster is now law.Bill sponsor, House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, said she…
-
The Delaware State Senate again amended legislation banning devices that speed up the firing of firearms. It now goes back to the House - again.State…
-
First State lawmakers continue to debate legislation outlawing bump stocks.House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst’s (D-Bear) bill bans the sale and…
-
The General Assembly is sending one piece of gun control legislation to Gov. John Carney.But lawmakers are continuing to debate a ban on bump…