State Rep. Bryon Short won’t seek re-election this year. He plans to walk away at the end of this session in June. Short has represented the 7th House…
A bill dismantling Delaware’s Economic Development Office and swapping it for a public-private partnership is on its way to the state Senate.While many in…
Gov. John Carney (D) is ready to hand Delaware’s Economic Development Office a pink slip.Carney’s proposal would trade in parts of the 36-year-old DEDO…
Owners of illicit massage parlors may be put on notice should the General Assembly pass a new bill it’s considering.The proposal would create a licensing…
Delaware start-ups and small businesses will soon be able to raise money from small investors over the internet.On Monday, Gov. Jack Markell (D) signed a…
Political newcomer Joe Daigle is dropping his bid for the General Assembly in the 7th Representative District in Brandywine Hundred.That’s after current…
House lawmakers barely passed a bill last week outlawing wage secrecy for private companies in Delaware.The proposal would nix any attempts by employers…
Four days after ending his bid for Congress, state Rep. Bryon Short is now seeking re-election in his Brandywine Hundred district. When Short announced he…
State Rep. Bryon Short, a Brandywine Hundred Democrat, says he's ending his run for Delaware's lone congressional representative seat due to fundraising…
A bill looking to raise Delaware’s minimum wage couldn’t budge enough state lawmakers in a House committee Wednesday. The proposal would hike the state’s…