-
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
-
Delaware now has a state Equal Rights Amendment. The 16-word amendment bars discrimination based on sex.It cleared the Senate 16 to 5. Republican Sens.…
-
Legislation banning abortions once fetuses reach 20 weeks of development failed to advance out of a state Senate committee yesterday Wednesday.Democratic…
-
State Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Seaford) is introducing legislation that would prohibit abortions once a fetus is 20 weeks old.Under Richardson’s bill,…
-
Senate Democrats signed off on a bill to legalize abortion in Delaware Tuesday. The measure updates state code to match guidelines from the U.S Supreme…