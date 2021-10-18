Bryan Stevenson School of Excellence

-
Three charter schools – one in each county – are asking the state Department of Education to expand their operations.The requests, called “major…
Charter schools are finding a new place to take root in Delaware – in the fertile fields of Sussex County.Since the passage of state legislation enabling…
Sussex County could see its second public charter school by 2021 if one educator has her way. Alonna Berry is the founder and chairwoman of the board of…
