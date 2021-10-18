Bryan Shupe

-
Delaware’s minimum wage will go up to $15 per hour over the next few years. Some Delaware lawmakers have tried for years to lift the minimum wage to $15…
Election reform advocates were disappointed after a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting failed in the state House Thursday.A…
Republican state lawmakers want more information on what raising the minimum wage would mean for Delaware. The House Economic Development hearing this…
Delaware could see an influx of nurses thanks to a change in an education incentive program.Gov. John Carney (D) recently signed legislation, sponsored by…
Gov. John Carney is expected to sign legislation adding Delaware to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact after it passed the House yesterday…
One of the competitive General Assembly races is for the open 36th House District seat in the Milford area.Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele reports…