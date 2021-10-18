Brian Pettyjohn

-
A bill providing Delawareans with new pathways to a career was signed by the Gov. Carney Thursday. A program that’s been a few years in the making finally…
-
Lawmakers passed one of the bills restricting access to guns Tuesday. Ghost guns are a type of untraceable firearm that can be 3D printed, pass through…
-
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
-
Senate Republicans are complaining about how two gun safety bills passed in that chamber Thursday were handled.The bills that would create a permit to…
-
Both Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are fairly pleased with Gov. John Carney’s recommended budget. Lawmakers are impressed by Carney’s spending…
-
Delaware’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget cleared the State Senate with ease. The $4.52 billion spending plan passed unanimously Tuesday. But, the state’s other…
-
Gov. John Carney is facing increasing criticism from some Republican state lawmakers over his response to the coronavirus. Fifteen Republican state…
-
Democrats in the First State hope to attract more Sussex County votes in 2020. Democrats are looking to build on the gains they made in last year’s…
-
Controversial gun control bills are set for consideration in a state Senate committee next week.State Sens. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) and Dave Sokola…
-
Legislation that would give Delaware’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote easily passed the state Senate…