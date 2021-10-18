-
Some Delawareans opposed to Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court gathered together Sunday to share their personal anguish at his…
-
Delaware’s first woman elected to Congress has been paying attention to more than just the politics surrounding the confirmation of Supreme Court justice…
-
Sen. Chris Coons listened to testimony Thursday about sexual assault allegations against a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.Psychology professor…
-
Sen. Chris Coons is calling for the FBI to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But the president has not…
-
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have wrapped up, but Sen. Chris Coons’ concerns about Trump’s choice for the high court…
-
Delaware’s junior Sen. Chris Coons and other Senate Democrats tried to delay the start of Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.Coons said the…
-
President Trump named his latest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court this week, tapping Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.This…