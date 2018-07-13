Local legal expert says Pres. Trump’s nominee could case “tectonic shift” on Supreme Court

President Trump named his latest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court this week, tapping Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

This pick is considered a crucial one because, if confirmed, the 53-year-old Kavanugh, a conservative, will replace Justice Kennedy, often a swing vote in 5-4 decisions

So, what do we know about Kavanugh? What impact could he have on the direction of the Supreme Court – and what can we expect to see in his confirmation hearings. Widener Univ. Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla, who’s argued before the Supreme Court, offered his take on those questions and more.