-
Bloom Energy has been refurbishing ventilators alongside its fuel cell production lines in Newark to try to help save lives during the coronavirus…
-
State regulators have slapped Bloom Energy with two violations and a $40,000 penalty for allegedly starting up new equipment before the company was…
-
Electricity company Bloom energy has applied for permits to replace all the fuel cells at its two generating plants in Delaware. The company uses natural…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers and Delmarva Power ratepayers say it’s time to re-examine an agreement with Bloom Energy forcing a controversial $5 fee on to…
-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) says restoration of federal tax credits will help Bloom Energy create hundreds more jobs in Delaware. But the company has…
-
Bloom Energy is returning more than 1.5 million dollars in incentives it received for a promise to create hundreds of jobs.But the fuel cell…