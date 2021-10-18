-
Gov. Jack Markell (D) is seeking nearly $2.6 million in federal disaster relief funds after a late January nor’easter pummeled Delaware’s beaches and…
300 members of Delaware’s National Guard were activated during this weekend’s storm.Missions included transporting medical professionals and first…
School kids across much of the state will enjoy another unscheduled day off Tuesday.Citing the difficulty digging out in some neighborhoods,…
The First State is slowly getting back on its feet after the weekend blizzard.Heavy snow in Kent and New Castle Counties and flooding in Sussex brought…
The snowstorm is gone and the sun is shining – but now the work of cleaning up is underway in earnest throughout the state.State officials say primary…
While Kent and New Castle Counties have battled heavy snowfall, the issue in Sussex, especially near the coast, has been flooding.In addition to between 2…
Blizzard conditions are expected in Kent and New Castle counties through much of Saturday, with 12 to 18 inches of snow in the forecast. Sussex County is…
A major winter storm will touch down in Delaware Friday night. Between 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected in New Castle County and the northern half of…