blight bill

Wilmington City Council finally passed a revision to its housing code—after years of modifications and rejections. The measure is an attempt to crack down…
Wilmington City Council will once again consider a proposal that aims to address the city’s housing stock. The ordinance sponsored by Councilwoman Maria…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki vetoed a measure that would have required the city conduct pre-rental inspections on all residential units. It was the…
The Wilmington Mayor’s latest attempt to address the City’s housing stock through legislation has failed. The proposed city ordinance known as the “blight…