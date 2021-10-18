birth control

-
A new report says more access to long-acting reversible contraception may be helping low-income women in Delaware prevent unplanned pregnancies.The report…
In 2010, 57% of all pregnancies in Delaware were unintended, the highest rate in the nation. That year, the federal and state governments spent over $94…
It wasn’t long ago Delaware led the nation in the number of women who got pregnant by accident, in particular teenagers. Today, the state’s teen pregnancy…
Delaware is assembling $10 million for an effort to make more kinds of contraceptives available to more women more quickly. The First State has one of the…