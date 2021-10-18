-
Incyte announced Wednesday it has started a clinical trial to treat people with a rare blood cancer, using a drug they bought the rights to develop in…
-
Delaware bioscience companies welcomed leaders from several European science and healthcare groups to the Delaware Innovation Space at the DuPont…
-
University of Delaware researchers and a biofuels lab are making it more cost-effective to produce ethanol.When scientists make biofuels, they use…
-
Scientists say it’s hard to detect premature evidence of cancer with existing technology, but a University of Delaware professor is developing a better…