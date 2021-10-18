-
Members of the Lewes bike committee discussed the under-utilization of bike racks throughout the city. The committee was briefed on new projects underway…
Planners are looking to improve transportation along Governor Printz Boulevard in northern New Castle County in anticipation of growth there.The…
DelDOT is gauging the feasibility of a project that would help bicyclists get from the Jack A. Markell Trail on the Christina Riverfront to downtown…
Delaware received one of the nation’s top spots in the League of American Bicyclists’s rankings of bicycle friendly states in 2015.But that ranking can be…
This year marks the bicentennial of the first two-wheeled human vehicle – the draisine – that pre-dates the first bicycle. And an antique bike club is…
There’s only one bike lane in the city of Wilmington right now – but that’s about to change. The entirety of the West Side’s Union Street – from…
Biking enthusiasts and advocates had something to celebrate Wednesday afternoon: groundbreaking for the final leg of the Industrial Track Trail connecting…
Residents of Ocean View, Bethany Beach and South Bethany now have a new nature trail to enjoy. State officials gathered Wednesday to open the brand new…
State officials celebrated a newly completed extension of a bike trail connecting Lewes to Rehoboth Beach on Monday.The new 1.5 mile stretch, running…