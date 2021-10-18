-
Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein told supporters during a visit to Newark Friday that she’s the true progressive voice of the country…
Coalescing around Hillary Clinton may be a tougher job for her campaign than it imagined despite a speech from Bernie Sanders urging his supporters to…
Many Bernie Sanders supporters remain bitter as Hillary Clinton is poised to officially secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.Sanders…
Backers of former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton celebrated her decisive win in Delaware Tuesday night in Wilmington.Cheers erupted inside Timothy’s on the…
Both Democrats and Republicans vote in their respective primaries today – marking one of the most consequential roles Delaware has played in a…
Despite drawing a smaller crowd than her other two opponents that made First State visits, former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton energized potential…
Because of its size and relatively late position in the primary process, Delaware rarely gets much attention from presidential candidates. But with…
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will make a personal push for votes in Tuesday’s Delaware primary this weekend. The Sanders campaign says…
A number of presidential campaigns are establishing a presence in the First State ahead of Delaware’s April 26th primary.A trio of candidates opened…