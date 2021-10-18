-
Delaware’s Route 9 Bayshore Byway is now considered a National Scenic Byway by the Federal Highway Administration. The 100-mile stretch of two lane…
State officials showed off a new aquatic center Monday that they hope will get kids and families more excited about the outdoors. The new Aquatic…
The annual Blackbird Creek Fall Festival near Townsend aims to connect area youth with the Delaware National Estuarine Reserve and its past.DNERR…
With the holiday shopping season just around the corner, the state wants visitors and locals alike to take to the historic Harriet Tubman Byway to spend…
Gov. Jack Markell is touting the newly expanded Delaware Bayshore Byway in his weekly message.The governor spoke at the opening of a new part of the…
Delawareans who want to take a scenic route often forego Routes 1 and 13 and drive Route 9 along Delaware Bay between Dover and New Castle. Now, the state…