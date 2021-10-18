-
Baseball returns the Wilmington Riverfront Thursday night. The Blue Rocks kick-off their 2019 season when they welcome the Salem Red Sox to Frawley…
The University of Delaware’s first trip to NCAA Division I baseball tournament since 2001 is over, and it ended in heart-breaking fashion.The Blue Hens…
The University of Delaware baseball team came up short in its first NCAA tournament appearance in 16 years. The Blue Hens fell to Texas Tech 5-2 in its…
The University of Delaware baseball team is in Lubbock, Texas, ready for its first NCAA Division I tournament appearance in 16 years.The Blue Hens face…
The University of Delaware baseball team is heading to the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time in 16 years.The Blue Hens head to the NCAA…
The Blue Rocks open a new baseball season in Wilmington Thursday night.But it’s not just any season for the Rocks. It’s the team’s 25th anniversary…
The Wilmington Blue Rocks won their 2015 home opener in walk-off fashion.The Rocks edged Frederick Keys 3-2 – scoring the game winner in the bottom of the…
Renovations to the baseball field at William “Judy” Johnson Park in Wilmington are complete, and today the park was rededicated to the first Delawarean…
The Wilmington Blue Rocks open their 2015 season Thursday night at Myrtle Beach. The team struggled behind the plate in 2014 and trailed most Carolina…
To many, spring is synonymous with baseball. In Delaware, that means the start of the season for the Wilmington Blue Rocks.The minor league affiliate…