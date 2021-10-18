-
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) wasted little time making sure a gun control bill passed by lawmakers Tuesday is now law. Markell signed the measure…
-
House lawmakers barely passed a bill Thursday altering how Delaware adheres to a federal background check system when it comes to buying a gun. Firearm…
-
Two bills that have garnered headlines over the past year dealing with campus sexual assault and bolstering Delaware's firearm background check system…
-
A new law mandating background checks for all Delaware summer camp employees takes effect April 7th.The Beau Biden Child Protection Act is named for…
-
Gun control advocates in Delaware are applauding President Obama's executive action to curb gun violence, announced Tuesday. But the effect of that action…