AstraZeneca reaches an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve race and gender-based pay discrimination among U.S. employees. Between…
After being on the market for nearly a year, AstraZeneca sold its U.S. headquarters in Fairfax to a local developer. The $50 million deal between…
AstraZeneca’s revenue continues to decline with another double digit drop in the first quarter of 2017.Overall revenue is down 12 percent at $5.4 billion…
Federal regulators have signed off on one of AstraZeneca’s most promising cancer drugs for use in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration gave…
The British drugmaker, which has its U.S. headquarters just outside Wilmington, said the company saw a 13 percent revenue decline after its cholesterol…
An asthma treatment created by AstraZeneca has been granted six months of an extended patent protection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the…
AstraZeneca is laying off 120 Delaware employees as part of a larger cut in its workforce.Those layoffs will take place at the pharmaceutical giant’s…
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca reports this week its revenue declined by 3 percent in the third quarter of the year. The British drugmaker, which has…
AstraZeneca plans to sell its headquarters in Fairfax, but that doesn’t mean it’s moving.The pharmaceutical company announced in May it could move out of…
Wilmington-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is selling part of its antibiotic wing to rival Pfizer for nearly $1.6 billion.The deal includes three…