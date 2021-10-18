Arts Delaware

-
Local arts groups are making the case Delaware gets its money’s worth from arts funding.The Delaware Arts Alliance presented Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long…
-
As state lawmakers try to hammer out a last minute budget deal, arts advocates are worried steep cuts could leave arts programs bare in the First…
-
A new exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum showcases 20 regional artists, specializing in figure, landscape and still life paintings.Curator Margaret…
-
Some of Delaware’s youngest writers and artists are getting the chance to show off their work and even sign copies of their books. The Young Writers…
-
Arts leaders from around the state held the inaugural Delaware Arts Advocacy Day at Legislative Hall in Dover on Thursday.As people packed into the high…
-
Artist Helen Farr Sloan is perhaps best known as the second wife of the realist painter and illustrator John Sloan. She dedicated most of her career to…
-
Research conducted by the Delaware Division of the Arts indicates that state arts organizations identified developing partnerships and collaborations as a…
-
The arts are recognized for enriching lives, but according to one national advocate, they're also a powerful driver of economic development.Randy Cohen of…
-
Football player Jack Tatum was one of the most feared and respected players of his era.The storied Oakland Raiders safety played nine seasons for the…
-
John McCutcheon has consistently produced highly regarded kids' music and folk albums since the early 1970s and Friday, he plays the Schwartz Center for…