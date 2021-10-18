-
Ratepayers in Delaware and Maryland appear to largely off the hook for the cost of the Artificial Island project.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission…
-
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has agreed to reconsider the cost allocation of a $278 million utility transmission line running from New Jersey…
-
Legislation passed Tuesday in the Delaware Senate could impact an energy project that may raise electricity bills for Delmarva Power ratepayers.PJM…
-
Gov. John Carney signed a resolution Thursday urging federal regulators to accept a new cost share agreement for the controversial Artificial Island…
-
Energy giant PJM is unveiling two new options for its controversial Artificial Island project that greatly ease potential costs to First State utility…
-
First State lawmakers continue their efforts to stall a costly Artificial Island energy transmission line project.Gov. John Carney, the state’s General…
-
Delaware’s battle over a costly Artificial Island energy transmission line continues. The Delaware Public Service Commission and the Division of the…
-
Delaware state lawmakers grilled a PJM vice president Thursday about the latest version of the company's controversial transmission pipeline project. This…
-
Pennsylvania energy company PJM is rebooting its controversial Artificial Island utility transmission project seven months after suspending it.Widely…
-
Pennsylvania-based electric giant PJM has suspended its widely-criticized Artificial Island transmission project. The decision came Friday in a letter…