Anthony delcollo

-
Issues arose during a public hearing on proposed state Senate district maps Tuesday evening.
-
Voters were undeterred by uncharacteristically long lines at polling places in New Castle County Tuesday. Many cited the importance of the presidential…
-
The Delaware Republican Party is making its final appeal to Delawareans with Election Day now less than a week away. The Delaware GOP is putting a…
-
We continue our look at Races to Watch in the First State in New Castle county where Democrats see a couple of opportunities to flip State Senate seats…
-
The Delaware Republican party faces calls from both sides of the aisle to distance itself from its candidate for U.S. Senate, Lauren Witzke.Those calls…
-
Two local Republican party officials face criticism for online remarks seen as anti-Semitic and homophobic. New Castle County GOP Chair Chris Rowe has…
-
Democrats in the First State hope to attract more Sussex County votes in 2020. Democrats are looking to build on the gains they made in last year’s…
-
Gun advocates rejoiced in beating back gun control measures offered by some state lawmakers this year.But Gov. John Carney (D) said he hopes state…
-
An amendment to a controversial gun measure is dividing Delaware Democratic lawmakers ahead of a key vote.If State Rep. Sean Lynn’s (D-Dover North) gun…
-
The state Senate Judicial Committee took public comment on legislation allowing more Delawareans to seal criminal records Wednesday.State Sen. Darius…