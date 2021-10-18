-
Delaware’s last Attorney General is turning his attention to education. Former Attorney General Matt Denn spoke to legislators, advocates and business…
-
College-level tutoring program TeenSHARP is opening its regional headquarters in Wilmington Thursday. TeenSHARP seeks out promising students of color to…
-
Summer and afterschool programs aimed at helping kids in low income and high crime areas around the state are getting a needed financial boost. 16…
-
One state lawmaker is continuing her fight to give Delaware kids more access to after school programs.House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst (D-Bear) is…
-
House Minority Leader Danny Short delivers the GOP message this week, voicing his opposition to a bill that would use state funds to expand after-school…
-
It only took a day after the first gavel drop of 2016 for the General Assembly to contemplate serious corporate income tax reform with a House committee…
-
An effort to better fund and create Delaware after school programs is moving through the General Assembly. A House committee approved the bill unanimously…
-
A bill that would create more afterschool programs across Delaware will be in front of lawmakers when they reconvene next week. House Majority Leader…