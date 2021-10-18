-
The August evacuation Afghan refugees and U.S. personnel from Afghanistan was a massive undertaking. Operation Allies Refuge is considered the largest…
When the U.S brought tens of thousands of refugees here from Afghanistan in August, many families, including ten here in Delaware, arrived with almost…
A total of 37,000 Afghan evacuees are expected to find new homes in communities across the country in the coming weeks. Delaware expects to welcome ten…
President Biden is tapping former Gov. Jack Markell to serve as his liaison on resettling Afghan refugees in the United States. Markell, a two-term…
Delaware’s senators are already formulating plans to build relationships with the new Afghan government. Tuesday is the deadline set by President Biden to…
While none have landed here yet, Delaware could see an influx of refugees from Afghanistan at any time. Over 20,000 Afghan refugees could be arriving on…
The last Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Senate sees striking similarities between the pull out from Vietnam and what’s happening in Afghanistan. As U.S.…