The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
The ACLU of Delaware is launching a new program called Vote Smart Justice in Wilmington.Community advocates in Wilmington want to put the topic of police…
The ACLU of Delaware is calling on the state to “reinvent” its probation system. The Department of Correction says this is not necessary.A report released…
ACLU of Delaware’s new executive director wants to improve voter rights in the First State. Mike Brickner comes to the First State after leading All…
Delaware’s last Attorney General is turning his attention to education. Former Attorney General Matt Denn spoke to legislators, advocates and business…
The ACLU announced Tuesday it is filing suit against the state of Delaware. The complaint alleges the state is not providing enough resources for…
Last summer, the ACLU of Delaware filed a lawsuit against the town of Milton. That suit has been settled.At the core of the lawsuit was a free speech…
The election of President Donald Trump got many First State residents - like Wilmington resident Debbie Silverman - worked up. Worked up to the point of…
The ACLU of Delaware is suing the town of Milton on behalf of a resident forced to remove political signs from her front yard.Milton school teacher Penny…
The Christina School District approved a policy last week designating the district a ‘safe space’ - amid growing concerns of ICE raids.But ICE’s own…