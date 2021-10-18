Absentee Ballot

-
Legislation already introduced for the upcoming General Assembly session could change how Delawareans vote absentee. Lawmakers passed an amendment to…
No matter the ultimate outcome, the 2020 election changed the way future elections will be run. In a year plagued by the Coronavirus pandemic, how people…
Gov. John Carney (D) signed a law Friday that will make it easier for Delawareans to vote absentee. Under the new law you no longer have to get a request…
A Delaware lawmaker introduced a bill this week that would make it easier to vote by mail. Representative Earl Jaques (D -Glasgow) wants to remove…
After being narrowly defeated last year, state lawmakers are pushing to open regulations surrounding voting by absentee once again.The constitutional…