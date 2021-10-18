2020 state primary election

-
Lawmakers hope to change Delaware’s state primary date to increase participation. A measure to move the primary has already been introduced ahead of the…
-
Democratic incumbent State Representatives Earl Jaques, Ray Seigfried and John Viola and State Senate President Pro Temp. David McBride all lost their…
-
Mike Purzycki has won a second term as Mayor of Wilmington. He pulled in nearly 43 percent of the vote — more than a thousand votes ahead of current City…
-
The state primary election is just days away. Tens of thousands are returning their ballots under the no-excuse vote-by-mail option. Delaware’s…