2020 presidential election

Many Delawareans are celebrating one of their own winning the White House.Joe Biden is now the President-elect.He earned that designation after…
A record number of Delawareans have returned mail-in ballots. State elections officials have gotten a jump on processing them. Early voting nationwide…
Local 152 joined the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) national day of action Tuesday to draw attention to changes under Postmaster General Louis…
Delaware politicians had a big presence on night two of the Democratic National Convention. Sen. Tom Carper and Gov. John Carney capped the roll call that…