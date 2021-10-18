-
The Election in Delaware went off without a hitch, despite an ongoing pandemic. Voter turnout broke records in Delaware this year. More people cast…
Many Delawareans are celebrating one of their own winning the White House.Joe Biden is now the President-elect.He earned that designation after…
No matter the ultimate outcome, the 2020 election changed the way future elections will be run. In a year plagued by the Coronavirus pandemic, how people…
Delaware’s official Return Day was cancelled over COVID-19 concerns. But some officials in Sussex County tried to keep the tradition going with a scaled…
According to Ballotpedia, Delaware has the nation’s longest Democratic hold on state government, controlling the Governor’s office and both chambers in…
Gov. John Carney easily wins re-election over Republican Julianne Murray.Carney won by over 100,000 votes to earn a second term, and lead a Democratic…
Democrats in New Castle County flipped two state Senate seats in extremely tight races. Democrats now hold a supermajority in both the state House and…
Voters were undeterred by uncharacteristically long lines at polling places in New Castle County Tuesday. Many cited the importance of the presidential…
If anything is certain on election day, it’s enthusiasm among voters is through the roof. Voters are turning up in droves in the First State to cast their…
A record number of Delawareans have returned mail-in ballots. State elections officials have gotten a jump on processing them. Early voting nationwide…