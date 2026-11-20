Holiday Shopping 2026 Contributor Eileen Dallabrida joins DPM's Tom Byrne to discuss holiday shopping expectations and trends Listen • 9:34

Johnny Yoo hasn’t started his holiday shopping, but he already knows what he plans to buy: one-size-fits-all gifts that are unlikely to be returned.

“I’m focused on chocolates and confectionaries, which is also what I’m hoping people will buy me,” he says. “The only other things I’m buying are toys for my nephews.”

The Wilmington man was inspired by the sweets piled high at Costco in Christiana, where glittering Christmas trees and fanciful snowmen went on display weeks before Halloween. But while merchants have been pulling out the stops to entice consumers to shop early, nearly two-thirds are holding off until Black Friday or later, according to the National Retail Federation, a Washington D.C.-based trade group.

That’s in sharp contrast to five years ago, when half of all shoppers got an early start. In another trend reversal, 55% of consumers plan to visit enclosed malls this year, up from 49.9% last year, an Adobe survey says. And in another new wrinkle, a growing number of consumers have grown so cozy with artificial intelligence that they are leaving gift selections up to AI.





“Consumers are still spending, but they're making deliberate choices about where their holiday dollars go.” Michael Brown, principal U.S. economist at Visa.

For the first time, holiday sales are forecast to top $1 trillion. The NRF predicts retail sales in November and December will grow 4.2% over 2025, totaling $1.013 trillion, due in part to higher prices. Families already feeling the pinch say they are even more squeezed economically.

“For lower and middle-income households, financial fragility is growing. They're choosing between record debt and everyday essentials, and holiday gifts add more to the financial pressure,” says Shikha Jain of Simon-Kucher, a strategy and marketing consultancy.

Simon-Kucher’s Holiday Shopping Study found that 77% of consumers say inflation has changed the way they shop. Only 22% believe the discounts they see in ads represent genuine savings, a steep decline from 46% last year.

Deloitte's 2026 Holiday Retail Survey projects the average household will spend $1,654 this holiday season, a 4% increase over last year. Nearly 80% of shoppers expect to pay higher prices for their purchases.

Visa forecasts holiday retail sales will rise 4.5% in November and December compared with the same period last year. After adjusting for inflation, the increase is expected to be a scant 1.1%, down from 1.3% in 2025.

“Consumers are still spending, but they're making deliberate choices about where their holiday dollars go,” says Michael Brown, principal U.S. economist at Visa.

That sentiment is fueling a willingness to substitute less expensive brands and retailers for pricier goods and merchants. The Visa survey found that roughly one-third of consumers earning less than $100,000 a year expect to trade down this holiday season.

Kyle McKinnon / Delaware Public Media Many shops and retailers are already offering holiday deals.

That’s also translating to holiday shopping for household necessities. Adobe Research forecasts a spike in online purchases of basic goods during the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Online sales of basic apparel are projected to surge 210% from last year, while personal hygiene products are expected to leap 150%. Sales of self-care products, pet supplies, baby essentials and cleaning products are also expected to increase.

Visa's survey found that consumers expect to spend an average of $777 on presents, up 5.6% from $736 last year. The increase suggests that gift-giving remains a priority, even as shoppers become more selective about their purchases.

While Thanksgiving shopping has fallen out of fashion, expect early store openings on Black Friday. Kohl's plans to welcome shoppers at 5 a.m., while Walmart and Target will open at 6 a.m. Home Depot also lists a 6 a.m. opening. Walmart's in-store Black Friday deals begin at 6 a.m., with its online event starting Nov. 23. Christiana Mall opens two hours early at 8 a.m., although individual retailers may start doing business before that. Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach and select stores at Dover Mall will start ringing up sales at 6 a.m. Concord Mall, which typically opens at 10 a.m., has not yet announced Black Friday hours.

For shoppers looking to put more of their holiday dollars into the local economy, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 offers an alternative to chain stores.

Downtown Wilmington's Shop Small initiative encourages consumers to support indie retailers through special promotions and seasonal events. This year, Downtown Visions is also offering free holiday shipping from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 for online purchases from participating downtown businesses.

Delaware Public Media Stores up and down the First State seek to take advantage of Small Business Saturday each year.

In Hockessin, the BookShelf will celebrate Indies First, a national campaign supporting independent booksellers. The event will feature special holiday merchandise, raffles and two guest booksellers, novelist Marisa de los Santos and children's author Erin Entrada Kelly.

Other community events offer opportunities to discover locally made gifts. Historic New Castle's Small Business Saturday is hosted in partnership with the New Castle Community Partnership and Opera House Arts & Antiques. In Dover, The Hive on Loockerman will feature local sellers of apparel, accessories, handmade crafts, beauty products and gifts.

Overall, online shopping remains the most popular retail venue, but the share of consumers planning to shop online is the lowest since 2015 with 53% of consumers buying remotely. Adobe projects that online holiday sales will reach $275.1 billion.

Technology is also changing how consumers approach gift-giving. AI is moving beyond product recommendations and search engines to become a personal shopper of sorts.

According to Mastercard's second annual Shopper Snapshot conducted with The Harris Poll, younger consumers are particularly receptive to AI-assisted shopping.

Four in 10 Gen Z and millennial consumers say AI knows them so well that they rely on technology to pick presents for loved ones rather than make choices themselves. About 40% of younger shoppers say they may leave it up to AI to write their holiday cards. Across generations, 29% of consumers say AI has improved their ability to keep on budget; 28% say technology helps them make more confident purchasing decisions.

Consumers also are gravitating toward experiences over tangible gifts. The NRF reports that 27% of holiday shoppers plan to give an experiential gift this year, up from 19% five years ago. Of millennials, 38% plan to gift their loved ones with a good time, giving concert tickets, restaurant outings, sporting events, travel or other activities shared with family and friends.

In a challenging economy, more consumers are trying to pick up extra money working in holiday retail. Searches for seasonal jobs on Indeed are up 28% from last year. The NRF says merchants will add about 350,000 temporary workers to payrolls in a measured approach to hiring.

Getting gifts to consumers also requires extra hands. Amazon plans to hire more than 300,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers for its U.S. operations, with average pay of approximately $20 an hour. UPS announced plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for its peak delivery period, with starting pay for driver helpers around $17.75 an hour.