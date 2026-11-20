History Matters: Dickinson Plantation's new visitors center
The John Dickinson Plantation recently opened its new visitor center to the public, and with it – a new permanent exhibit “One Land, Many Voices” just last month.
These openings follow the discovery of a burial ground for enslaved individuals on the site in 2021.the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs has been engaging with the public on exploring and interpreting that plot of land since to include it in telling the Plantation’s story.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sits down with the John Dickinson Plantation Site Supervisor Gloria Henry to learn more about how the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs efforts to tell a more complete story of this historical site.
John Dickinson Plantation Visitors Center
DPM's Isreal Hale and John Dickinson Plantation Site Supervisor Gloria Henry discuss the new visitors center and work to tell a more complete story of the plantation and its history
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The Dickinson Plantation's outdoor pavilion, which features closing doors and bug screens, as well as outlets for mobile TV carts and overhead fans for hot days.
Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media
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Although the full 'One Land, Many Voices' exhibit is open to the public, some figures are still a work in progress.
Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media
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One of several boat carvings adorn the front of what used to be a large wooden exterior door to the Dickinson mansion. It's not known who made the carvings.
Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media
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The Dickinson Plantation Visitor Center Activity Room holds immersive projects regularly according to John Dickinson Plantation Site Supervisor Gloria Henry.
Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media