The Green - October 9, 2026 Listen • 49:08

Assessing Delaware's Court of Chancery as a new Vice Chancellor joins the bench

State senators confirmed Kyle Lachmund last week to serve as the Delaware Court of Chancery's newest vice chancellor.

He has experience with the court, having clerked for Vice Chancellor Travis Laster. And he’s worked in corporate law — most recently at Richards, Layton and Finger — since 2021.

Lachmund replaced Morgan Zurn on the Chancery bench which makes a variety of decisions on corporate disputes. He joined the court after a tumultuous few years for the state, as lawmakers have worked to counter the “DExit” narrative.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier spoke with Hillary Sale, the Agnes Williams Professor of Leadership and Corporate Governance at Georgetown Law Center, about this latest addition to Chancery Court, and the current state of that court and Delaware corporate law.

A New Vice Chancellor DPM's Bente Bouthier discussed the recent appointment of Kyle Lachmund with Georgetown Law Prof. Hillary Sale. Listen • 10:42

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Auditor April Callaway

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Auditor and in this interview, the Republican April Callaway.

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Auditor April Callaway Listen • 11:41

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Attorney General David Graham

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for Attorney General and in this interview, Republican David Graham.

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Attorney General David Graham Listen • 13:26

Arts Playlist: Piffaro's 'At the Sign of the Crumhorn'

From crumhorns to shawms, and sackbuts to dulcians, Piffaro has been bringing the instruments and music of the Renaissance to audiences in Wilmington for years. Later this month, the ensemble presents its first concert this season, "At the Sign of the Crumhorn."

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined by Piffaro's Artistic Director, Priscilla Herreid to discuss the group and this concert, including what the heck a crumhorn is.