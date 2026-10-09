Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Auditor April Callaway

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor April Callaway Listen • 11:32

April Callaway is an insurance/billing administrator. She is making his first run for political office in Delaware.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates running in statewide races and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

