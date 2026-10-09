Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Attorney General David Graham

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for Attorney General David Graham Listen • 24:53

Graham is an Army veteran who has worked in the business and finance sector, including a stint in the Delaware Department of Finance.

He ran for Governor in 2004, losing in the Republican primary, then ran as write-in candidate in 2012.

He next ran for Attorney General under the Independent Party of Delaware banner in 2014. He previously ran for Attorney General as a write-in candidate in 2010.

He made another bid for Governor in 2020, losing again in the Republican primary.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates running in statewide races and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.