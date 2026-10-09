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Politics & Government
The Green

Assessing Delaware's Court of Chancery as a new Vice Chancellor joins the bench

By Bente Bouthier
Published October 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT
Kyle Lachmund on his confirmation day.
Delaware Senate Democrats
Kyle Lachmund on his confirmation day.

State senators confirmed Kyle Lachmund last week to serve as the Delaware Court of Chancery's newest vice chancellor.

He has experience with the court, having clerked for Vice Chancellor Travis Laster. And he’s worked in corporate law — most recently at Richards, Layton and Finger — since 2021.

Lachmund replaced Morgan Zurn on the Chancery bench which makes a variety of decisions on corporate disputes. He joined the court after a tumultuous few years for the state, as lawmakers have worked to counter the “DExit” narrative.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier spoke with Hillary Sale, the Agnes Williams Professor of Leadership and Corporate Governance at Georgetown Law Center, about this latest addition to Chancery Court, and the current state of that court and Delaware corporate law.

A New Vice Chancellor
DPM's Bente Bouthier discussed the recent appointment of Kyle Lachmund with Georgetown Law Prof. Hillary Sale.
Hillary Sale is the Agnes Williams Sesquicentennial Professor of Leadership and Corporate Governance at the Georgetown Law Center

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Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier