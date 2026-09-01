Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride Listen • 37:20

McBride won this seat two years ago, after serving in the Delaware State Senate from 2020 to 2024.

She does not have a Democratic primary opponent.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.