The Green - August 28, 2026 Listen • 50:15

Races to Watch: Three Democrats eye flipping Middletown area House District

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

The latest race we are featuring is in New Castle County. The Democratic primary in 9th House District finds a trio of Democrats making the case they can flip a seat left open by a Republican walking away after 12 years representing the district

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny takes a closer look at the Democrats running and where they stand on key issues.

Races to Watch: House District 9 DPM's Martin Matheny examines the candidates and issues in the House District 9 Democratic primary Listen • 9:26

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House Joseph Arminio

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is delivering a series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to now them and compare them.

On this edition of The Green, we dive into the race for Delaware's lone U.S. House seat where 3 Republicans are vying to unseat the incumbent Democrat Sarah McBride

We start with Republican Joseph Arminio. He's a political scientist, author and educator.

He’s making his first run for public office in Delaware – though he ran for Congress in Maryland in 2008, losing in a 4-person Republican primary in that state's First Congressional district.

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House Joseph Arminio Listen • 20:12

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House Earl Cooper

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations highlighting the race for U.S. House with another Republican in the race – Earl Cooper.

Earl Cooper is a businessman and former pastor.

He previously ran for Delaware’s U.S. House seat two years ago as a Democrat and lost to current Congresswoman Sarah McBride in a 3-person primary.

He is the Delaware Republican Party’s endorsed candidate for U.S. House.