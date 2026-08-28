Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House Earl Cooper

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House Earl Cooper Listen • 39:47

Earl Cooper is a businessman and former pastor.

He previously ran for Delaware’s U.S. House seat two years ago as a Democrat and lost to current Congresswoman Sarah McBride in a 3-person primary.

He is the Delaware Republican Party’s endorsed candidate for U.S. House.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.