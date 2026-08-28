Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.
Among the races we are examining is the race for Delaware' lone U.S. House seat and in this interview Democrat Sarah McBride.
DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride
McBride won this seat two years ago, after serving in the Delaware State Senate from 2020 to 2024.
She does not have a Democratic primary opponent.
Her campaign website is here.
We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.