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Arts Playlist: Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution

By Martin Matheny
Published July 31, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
"The suppression of George White," by 11th-Grader Faith Obiesie was paired with a hand and machine-pieced quilt made by New Castle County
Delaware Historical Society
"The suppression of George White," by 11th-Grader Faith Obiesie was paired with a hand and machine-pieced quilt made by New Castle County workhouse inmates between 1910-1920.

July 4th has come and gone, but Delaware’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary continues. One of those celebrations is a new exhibition by the Delaware Historical Society, which pairs objects from the society’s collection with student artists to ask - 250 years after the Declaration of Independence, are we living up to its promise?

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny spoke to Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg about the show entitled “Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution.”

Arts Playlist: Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution
Listen to the full interview with Delaware Historical Society's Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg about their latest exhibit.
The society's latest exhibit explored the question, "250 years after the Declaration of Independence, are we living up to its promise?"

July 4th already passed, but Delaware’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary continued. One of those celebrations was a new exhibition by the Delaware Historical Society, which paired objects from the society’s collection with student artists to ask whether, 250 years after the Declaration of Independence, we are living up to its promise.

For the exhibition, titled “Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution,” the Delaware History Museum teamed up with ten students from Alexis I. duPont High School. The museum put together materials for the students, including photographs of selected objects from the Delaware Historical Society’s collection and context about the pieces. The students were challenged to create art inspired by those objects centered around the Declaration of Independence.

“Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution” exhibit at Delaware Historical Society.
Delaware Historical Society
“Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution” exhibit at Delaware Historical Society.

“As we were planning the exhibition, one of the things that was really important to us was to include the voices of young people because they are, after all, the very ones who are going to be leading us into the next 250 years,” said Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg.

She said the students also prepared an artist’s statement.

“We were absolutely floored by the thoughtfulness with which they tackled this topic because it was not a fluff assignment,” Rifenburg said. “We were actually asking these students to think as both artists and historians and they did not shy away from difficult topics.”

While the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution were the catalyst for the exhibition, viewers could expect to see not just objects from the Revolutionary Era, but from generations of First State history.

“What they might not be expecting to see are a selection of backstage passes to the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, or a can of peas from the canning factory down in Sussex County, [or] a restaurant-grade tomato slicer from Leo and Jimmy's Deli,” Rifenburg said. “All of those things are connected to Delaware life and to the way that the ideals of the revolution and the promises that were made to us 250 years ago.”

The Declaration was at the heart of the exhibit, however, and Rifenburg hoped visitors to the exhibition would remember that it is a living document with messages and lessons for every generation since it was written.

People view the “Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution” at Delaware Historical Society.
Delaware Historical Society
People view the “Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution” at Delaware Historical Society.

“That's really what we're trying to do here and to hopefully share with people that as these are living words that were intended to grow and evolve with our state and our nation, it is our duty to interrogate those words,” she said.

The verdict from the student artists? That the state and the nation still has work to do.

“They were mostly focused on applying the principles, applying the ideals of the Declaration equally in a way that we have not done, in a way that we have never done, but in a way that we could do,” Rifenburg said.

Working with the young artists and curating the exhibit inspired hope and optimism at the historical society, Rifenburg added.

“For those of us who live in the historical space, their statements gave us hope for the future, and I think they will for visitors as well,” she said.

“Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution” is on display at the Delaware History Museum through the end of 2026.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny