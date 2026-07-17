Enlighten Me: AI avatars help prep for cancer treatment
A new study by ChristianaCare looked at how AI-generated avatars could help patients be more prepared for cancer treatment visits.
The patients engage with an avatar of the actual doctor they will meet with, to help them be more comfortable when actually meeting the doctor for the first time.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discussed this new way of helping patients and the study looking at the program, with Adam Raben, M.D., Chair of Radiation Oncology at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute.
Enlighten Me: AI-Generated Avatars
DPM's Joe Irizarry learned from Adam Raben, M.D., about ChristianaCare's new program to help cancer patients with treatment.