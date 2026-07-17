© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listen Live: President Trump's Special Address | July 16, 2026 at 9:00pm
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Enlighten Me: AI avatars help prep for cancer treatment

By Joe Irizarry
Published July 17, 2026 at 8:58 AM EDT
An AI-generated avatar of Adam Raben, M.D., that a patient would encounter before meeting him in person for treatment.
ChristianaCare
An AI-generated avatar of Adam Raben, M.D., that a patient would encounter before meeting him in person for treatment.

A new study by ChristianaCare looked at how AI-generated avatars could help patients be more prepared for cancer treatment visits.

The patients engage with an avatar of the actual doctor they will meet with, to help them be more comfortable when actually meeting the doctor for the first time.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discussed this new way of helping patients and the study looking at the program, with Adam Raben, M.D., Chair of Radiation Oncology at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute.

Enlighten Me: AI-Generated Avatars
DPM's Joe Irizarry learned from Adam Raben, M.D., about ChristianaCare's new program to help cancer patients with treatment.
Adam Raben, M.D.

Tags
The Green head and neck cancerHelen F. Graham Cancer Center
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry