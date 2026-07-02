The Green - July 03, 2025

The Green - July 3, 2026 Listen • 51:46

What does America 250 mean to different Delawareans?

This weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. While many fire up their grills and set off fireworks this weekend to mark the occasion, many others have been hosting or attending events across the state throughout May and June.

Delaware Public Media reporters attended several of these events to give you a flavor for these events - and find out what this anniversary means to different people and groups.

Celebrating America 250 in the First State Listen • 20:57

Please be advised this piece includes some loud and potentially unsettling, or triggering noises such as sirens and explosions.

History Matters: Enslaved Dwellings

Ross Mansion in Seaford is home to Delaware’s lone remaining dwelling that was once inhabited by enslaved people.

The number of these dwellings nationwide is dwindling in part because they were made with shoddy materials and in part because there has been little effort to preserve them until recent years.

But historians say these spaces are incredibly valuable as they provide a window into enslaved people’s inner lives, which is often neglected or difficult to learn about.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee traveled to Ross Mansion and the John Dickinson Plantation in Dover to see these spaces and speak with experts on the lasting significance of them.

Learning lessons from remaining dwellings of enslaved people Listen • 14:42

Arts Playlist: America 250 Playlist

This week's Arts Playlist is just that - a playlist.

To mark America's 250th birthday, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny reached out to some of the musicians he talks to for Arts Playlist throughout the year and asked them to choose one piece of American classical music for this - our America 250 playlist.

Here's what Martin and some of the First State's top musicians assembled.