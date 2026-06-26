The Green - June 26, 2026 Listen • 49:31

How is the 2026 FIFA World Cup driving interest locally?

All the 2026 World Cup’s games are in North America, with the United States – including Philadelphia - getting their share of matches featuring teams from all over the world. On top of that, The US men’s national team is playing well in the event, adding even more excitement.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with John Allgood, a Sports Management instructor in the University of Delaware’s Lerner College of Business & Economics to discuss how the US hosting of the World Cup might affect youth interest in soccer here.

The FIFA 2026 Effect DPM's Isreal Hale spoke with UD's John Allgood about how the 2026 World Cup is influencing young Delawareans. Listen • 12:12

Fireworks impacts and safety considerations ahead of 250th celebrations

Fireworks... you either love them or hate them. And the approaching July 4th holiday is centered around them. Add to that 2026 being the nation’s 250th anniversary, and the upcoming Independence Day will likely see massive displays including some “unofficial” displays.

But there are laws in Delaware to ensure safety and lessen fireworks’ health and environmental impact. As a matter of fact, just this week the General Assembly passed a bill that clarifies and bolsters existing fireworks regulations. It awaits Gov. Meyer’s signature.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday weekend, Assistant State Fire Marshall and Chief of Investigations B. Scott Bullock joined Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah to walk us through fireworks do’s and don’t’s.

Fireworks Safety and Impacts B. Scott Bullock from the State Fire Marshal's office joined DPM's Jay Shah to explain state laws, safety tips and all things fireworks. Listen • 11:57

Arts Playlist: Winterthur's 75th anniversary exhibit

The Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library opened an ambitious and wide-ranging exhibit telling the stories of its land and buildings, and the site's evolution from a private home to a center for scholarship and conservation.

Called "At Home at Winterthur," the five-year exhibit brought together rarely seen objects from the site's centuries of history to mark Winterthur's 75th anniversary as a museum.

And on this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Alexandra Deutsch, Winterthur's John L. and Marjorie P. McGraw Director of Collections.

Arts Playlist: Winterthur's 75th Anniversary Exhibit Winterthur's Alexandra Deutsch and DPM's Martin Matheny discussed the museum's latest five-year exhibit following the site's evolution over the last 75 years. Listen • 11:27

Enlighten Me: More UD student stories

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we headed back to the University of Delaware to highlight more work from student journalists. These pieces were produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.