Enlighten Me: More UD Student Stories

Enlighten Me: Reclaiming Boredom, Arts Education and Dinosaur Cloning Listen to three more stories by the latest group of UD student journalists from their class with DPM co-founder Nancy Karibjanian. Listen • 12:47

Up first, can you remember the last time you sat and enjoyed the opportunity to do nothing? These days, addictive scrolling and tempting notifications can dominate our attention. And UD grad Kate Rudolph (Class of 2026, English major with journalism and anthropology minors) asked at what cost?

The Lost Art of Boredom UD grad Kate Rudolph explored how it would feel to experience doing nothing. Listen • 3:54

Our next piece looked into the value of arts education at colleges and universities. Would institutions of higher education remain committed to teaching the arts? Recent UD grad Lily Guilbault (Class of ‘26, Fashion Merchandising Major, journalism and business administration minors) reported students and faculty were making the case for the importance of these creative programs.

Keeping the Arts Alive Recent UD grad Lily Guilbault investigated how faculty and students are advocating for arts education programs. Listen • 3:35

We close with rising UD senior Chase Aiello (Class of 27, Media Communications with minors in journalism and advertising). He pointed out that dinosaurs that once roamed the earth 100 million years ago continue to capture the imagination. But how would people feel about dinosaurs coming back to life? He asked some local experts to help answer that question.