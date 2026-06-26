Enlighten Me: More UD Student Stories
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we headed back to the University of Delaware to highlight more work from student journalists. These pieces were produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.
Up first, can you remember the last time you sat and enjoyed the opportunity to do nothing? These days, addictive scrolling and tempting notifications can dominate our attention. And UD grad Kate Rudolph (Class of 2026, English major with journalism and anthropology minors) asked at what cost?
Our next piece looked into the value of arts education at colleges and universities. Would institutions of higher education remain committed to teaching the arts? Recent UD grad Lily Guilbault (Class of ‘26, Fashion Merchandising Major, journalism and business administration minors) reported students and faculty were making the case for the importance of these creative programs.
We close with rising UD senior Chase Aiello (Class of 27, Media Communications with minors in journalism and advertising). He pointed out that dinosaurs that once roamed the earth 100 million years ago continue to capture the imagination. But how would people feel about dinosaurs coming back to life? He asked some local experts to help answer that question.