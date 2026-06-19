Can a regional shuttle bring life to Claymont Transportation Center?
When the new Claymont Transportation Center opened in December 2024, it completed some two decades of work to bring a new train station to Claymont, and was hailed as a foundational piece in the effort to redevelop the former Claymont Steel site and surrounding community.
But two and a half years later, the facility was largely underutilized, sparking a new effort to make the Claymont Transportation Center the kind of hub it was intended to be.
The Claymont-PHL Connector initiative seeks to bring a regional shuttle service connecting the Claymont Transportation Center to Philadelphia International Airport and more in the Philadelphia area.
Among those behind the initiative is Tony Benson of EpiMind Consulting who joined Tom Byrne this week to discuss that effort.
Connecting Claymont to Philadelphia
Host Tom Byrne sat down with Tony Benson of EpiMind Consulting to discuss how their new initiative could revamp the underutilized Claymont Transportation Center.
Additional Notes:
Benson's firm is seeking feedback from residents about the proposed shuttle connecting the Claymont Transportation Center to Philadelphia International Airport and other popular spots.
Benson said the survey had received almost 500 responses and they, "continue to receive strong support from residents throughout Claymont, Wilmington, New Castle County, and surrounding communities."