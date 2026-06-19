Can a regional shuttle bring life to Claymont Transportation Center?

Connecting Claymont to Philadelphia Host Tom Byrne sat down with Tony Benson of EpiMind Consulting to discuss how their new initiative could revamp the underutilized Claymont Transportation Center. Listen • 13:11

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Benson's firm is seeking feedback from residents about the proposed shuttle connecting the Claymont Transportation Center to Philadelphia International Airport and other popular spots.

Benson said the survey had received almost 500 responses and they, "continue to receive strong support from residents throughout Claymont, Wilmington, New Castle County, and surrounding communities."