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The Green

What if hurricane damage could be predicted before they make landfall?

By Tom Byrne
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT
UD Student Thomas Florio stands in front of an AMS sign poster wall
Thomas Florio
UD student Thomas Florio attended the 2024 American Meteorological Society Conference in Baltimore where he had the opportunity of learning about existing climate issues from experts in the public and private sectors.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1st.

NOAA’s National Hurricane Center predicts a below normal season with 8-14 named storms, of which 3-6 are hurricanes, including 1-3 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher). An average season has 14 named storms with seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

But predicting and tracking hurricane activity is only one part of the equation. When storms hit, they can do major damage. With that in mind, research at the University of Delaware is trying to improve work to model what damage from a storm could look like.

Thomas Florio – who graduated from UD last week with his degree in Meteorology & Climate Science – has been working with assistant professor of meteorology and climate science Shuai Wang to improve hurricane damage simulations. And Florio recently joined host Tom Byrne to discuss his work and its implications.

Predicting Hurricane Damage
UD student Thomas Florio, who worked on developing better hurricane damage simulations as part of his degree, joined host Tom Byrne to talk about the impact of his work.
Thomas Florio with hurricane software in the background on four computer screens arranged in a square block.

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Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne