What if hurricane damage could be predicted before they make landfall?
The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1st.
NOAA’s National Hurricane Center predicts a below normal season with 8-14 named storms, of which 3-6 are hurricanes, including 1-3 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher). An average season has 14 named storms with seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
But predicting and tracking hurricane activity is only one part of the equation. When storms hit, they can do major damage. With that in mind, research at the University of Delaware is trying to improve work to model what damage from a storm could look like.
Thomas Florio – who graduated from UD last week with his degree in Meteorology & Climate Science – has been working with assistant professor of meteorology and climate science Shuai Wang to improve hurricane damage simulations. And Florio recently joined host Tom Byrne to discuss his work and its implications.
Predicting Hurricane Damage
UD student Thomas Florio, who worked on developing better hurricane damage simulations as part of his degree, joined host Tom Byrne to talk about the impact of his work.