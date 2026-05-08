Arts Playlist: Wilmington Concert Opera returns with Loksi' Shaali

Arts Playlist: Loksi' Shaali DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Wilmington Concert Opera's Kirstin Kunkle about the first opera written in a US tribal language. Listen • 12:27

The Wilmington Concert Opera returns to the stage with a production of the first opera written in a US tribal language.

Loksi’ Shaali or Shell Shaker is a 2022 work by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate , a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. The opera tells the story of Loksi', a young girl teased by her peers for her slowness. Going on a journey, she meets and befriends an old turtle, staying away from her village for four years. After meeting Grandmother Turtle, she returns to her tribe and introduces the shell shaking tradition.

“It's based in folklore of the Chickasaw Nation, and a number of us who are involved in the production come from shell-shaking traditions,” says the Wilmington Concert Opera’s Artistic Director, Kirstin Kunkle. “So it's very exciting to have our heritages represented on the operatic stage.”

Tate’s music, while informed by European classical styles, also incorporates elements of Native American heritage, creating a unique and appealing sonic vocabulary, Kunkle explains.

“His style is uniquely his own, but it is rooted in classical tradition,” she explains. “That unique style makes it interesting while still being accessible.”

One of the most appealing elements of the work is how it embraces some universal human experiences, regardless of culture, Kunkle says.

“All of these ideas are things that apply to everyone at a human level,” she notes. “And because of that, it should appeal to pretty much anyone who comes to the show and they can see an element of themselves in it somewhere.”

A citizen of the Mvskoke Nation, Kunkle says that seeing operas like Loksi’ Shaali entering the repertoire is a sign that the world of classical music is beginning to incorporate more diverse stories and creators.

“I think that's one of the things I really like about what's happening, not just with this piece, but with modern opera in general, is that I think it's trying to become more accessible and relatable in many ways across the board,” she says.

In the future, that could mean new audiences for classical music and a revitalization for the art form.

In addition to bringing the opera to Wilmington, Kunkle is also singing the part of Grandmother Turtle, a role she performed in the opera’s world premiere.

“It's a role I take very seriously and I consider quite an honor because elders are always considered to be the most respected in any tribe,” Kunkle says. “And the role of the grandmother in this is so important and pivotal in what happens with Loksi’ in her life and how she becomes a leader."

Joining Kunkle on stage will be a cast of other Native singers, including Katelyn Morton (Cherokee) and Hugo Vera (Tiwa).

Kunkle says that performing this opera in this semiquincentennial year carries special meaning.

“I can personally think of nothing better than to be able to present the world's first U.S. tribal language opera at America's 250th birthday,” she says. The performance also takes place during Opera America’s conference in Wilmington, which will introduce Tate’s work to opera professionals from around the country.

Bringing Loksi’ Shaali to Delaware has also built bridges beyond the opera world, Kunkle says. Delwin Elk Bear Fiddler , an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will present a traditional music and dance welcome before the performance, and she notes that the performance has been a good opportunity to reach out to local tribal organizations.

“We've been able to reach out to Lenape citizens and chiefs,” she says. “We've been able to get some traction with the Pamunkey tribe and other tribes that are in the area.”

Performances are May 14 and 16 at The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew in WIlmington.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.