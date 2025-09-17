Wilmington Concert Opera presents two free performances this weekend

The Wilmington Concert Opera presents a French opera classic, Offenbach's Tales of Hoffmann, in a pair of free performances this weekend.

The concert opera’s artistic director, Kirsten Kunkle, says the work is a classic of French grand opera.

“Hoffmann is a beautiful opera," she says. "There are very, very accessible melodies and motives and exciting musical moments that I think people will love.”

Offenbach’s work tells three stories of romance that all end on a sad note. Despite that, the opera is buoyed by its happy, tuneful music.

“So even amidst these sadder tales, if you will, it's not sad and tragic, it's more bittersweet," Kunkle says.

The two performances, on Friday night and Sunday afternoon, are free, although the company does ask for donations if concertgoers are able. Kunkle says providing free opera is core to the company’s mission.

“Opera has been known for a very long time as being elitist, and we don't want that," she says. "We want it to be something where, if you've never gone to an opera, this is a way you can see it, you can try it, you can see if it's something for you.”

Performances are Friday at 7:00 and a sensory-friendly show on Sunday at 3:00 at the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Wilmington.

