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Education
The Green

Two years in the making, new school funding formula now seeks lawmakers' approval

By Bente Bouthier
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
Delaware school graphic
Delaware Public Media
Delaware school graphic

Delaware took a significant step toward revamping the way it funds its public schools.

The Public Education Funding Commission formally voted on its recommendations for a new hybrid model which will increase per-pupil funding for multilingual learners and students from low-income homes.

The General Assembly will now comsider bills reflecting these changes and how to implement them.

They’'re sponsored by the commission’s chair State Sen. Laura Sturgeon, who joined Delaware Public Media’s state politics reporter Bente Bouthier this week to discuss this new education funding plan.

New School Funding Formula
PEFC Chair and State Sen. Laura Sturgeon spoke with DPM's Bente Bouthier about the new hybrid funding model which is headed to the Delaware Senate.
Laura Sturgeon, State Senator and Senate Education Committee Chair.

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Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
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