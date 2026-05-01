Two years in the making, new school funding formula now seeks lawmakers' approval
Delaware took a significant step toward revamping the way it funds its public schools.
The Public Education Funding Commission formally voted on its recommendations for a new hybrid model which will increase per-pupil funding for multilingual learners and students from low-income homes.
The General Assembly will now comsider bills reflecting these changes and how to implement them.
They’'re sponsored by the commission’s chair State Sen. Laura Sturgeon, who joined Delaware Public Media’s state politics reporter Bente Bouthier this week to discuss this new education funding plan.
New School Funding Formula
PEFC Chair and State Sen. Laura Sturgeon spoke with DPM's Bente Bouthier about the new hybrid funding model which is headed to the Delaware Senate.