The Green - March 20, 2026 Listen • 49:56

Concord Mall reportedly set for sale

It appears the final chapter in the life of the Concord Mall is about to be written.

After denying in December that the North Wilmington mall was up for sale, its current owner now has reportedly made a deal to sell the retail hub, which opened in the late 1960s.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida has been following the mall’s ups and downs in recent years – and this week, returns to the story to detail what we know about this sale and what could be next for the property.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the reported sale of Concord Mall Listen • 9:56

Delaware Libraries reach 125th anniversary. What do they offer today?

Earlier this month, Gov. Matt Meyer signed a proclamation declaring March 12 as ”Delaware Libraries Day” – recognizing the over 30 libraries across the state and what they offer as Delaware Libraries reaches its 125th anniversary.

This week, Delaware state librarian Annie Norman - Director of the Delaware Division of Libraries and Chair of the Delaware Literacy Alliance joins us to discuss the state of libraries in the First State.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware State Librarian Annie Norman Listen • 13:12

Arts Playlist: Sodelo's 'Old World/New World'

Sodelo, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, returns to the stage next weekend with its spring concerts in Rehoboth Beach and Lewes.

The concert, titled "Old World/New World" features soprano Ellen Turi and bass/baritone Joseph Turi in music by Mozart, as well as Dvorak's monumental "New World Symphony."

For this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny sits down with the Turis and Sodelo's music director James Allen Anderson for a preview.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews soprano Ellen Turi, bass/baritone Joseph Turi and Sodelo music director James Allen Anderson Listen • 11:42

History Matters: Bring No. 60 for 250

In July 2025, we explored how a piece of history - the historic Steam Locomotive No. 60 - was coming to Delaware for restoration and display.

Almost a year later, the engine is almost ready to debut at its new home in Lewes. And to help drive the golden spike on this effort in time for National Train Day in May, the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association is holding a fundraising campaign, “Bring No. 60 for 250.”

In this edition of History Matters, producer Jay Shah chats with two members of the association’s board of directors - Cathy Tatman and David Ludlow about the campaign and their effort to honor Lewes’ railroad heritage.